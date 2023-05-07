When it comes to the most bang for your buck, there's no comparison between cash tickets and airline award tickets. However, the tickets paid for by the airline miles can also come with fine print that could use some highlighting. To make matters more complicated, the rules for changes and cancellations of airline award tickets vary vastly from one airline to another. It can be a hassle to keep track of all the rules, but here's a handbook for everything related to award tickets.

From Air France to Emirates and beyond, here's how much it would cost you, either in money or miles to get that upgrade. "Air France-KLM's Flying Blue program lets the passengers enjoy flexibility for just 50 euros. Whether you need to change or redeposit your award ticket, it'll cost the same."

Air Canada

As for Air Canada, their Aeroplan Standard award ticket changes cost 100 CAD and redeposits cost 150 CAD. Award ticket redeposits usually cost more than ticket changes across most airlines.

American Airlines

American Airlines' AAdvantage program charges nothing for changes. Moving on, it also charges nothing for cancellations.

All Nippon Airways

All Nippon Airways' Mileage Club also charges nothing for changes, however, it charges 3000 miles for cancellations.

British Airways

British Airways Executive Club charges $55 for changes and the same amount for cancellations.

Avianca LifeMiles

Avianca LifeMiles charges fees for either of the cases; that is changing or redepositing award tickets. The fees, however, vary and range from $50-200 for redeposit and $150 for changing. Furthermore, short haul awards cost roughly $50, while long haul first or business class cost upto $200.

Emirates

The flagship carrier of the UAE, Emirates' Skywards lets you change the date of an award flight for upto $25k (flex plus awards are free). One can redeposit an award for upto $75 (it's $0 for Flex Plus awards).

Etihad Airways

At Etihad, the guests can change their award ticket for 100AED, provided the change is upto 24 hours before departure. As for redeposit, they cost only 10% of the miles redeemed as long as it is done 24 hours prior to departure. The customers also get all the taxes and fees refunded to their account via the original payment mode.

Qantas

At Qantas, changing the award ticket costs 5000 points/passenger. The points for cancellation are slightly higher at 6000points/passenger.

Singapore Airlines

Under Singapore KrisFlyer, one can change an award ticket for a very reasonable $25-50, or upgrade to an Advantage award ticket for $0-25. As for redeposit, it costs $75 for a Saver award ticket and $50 for Advantage award ticket.

Turkish airlines

Turkey's national carrier, under its Turkish Miles&Smiles program, has a flat rate of $75 regardless of whether the award ticket is being cancelled or changed or redeposited.

Star Alliance

United Mileage Plus levies no charges on change or redeposit of award tickets.

Virgin

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club charges a flat fee of $50 for either switching an award or reclaiming an award.

