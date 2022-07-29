While the whole R S Pura sub-division of Jammu district is mourning the death of Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal, a pall of gloom descended Jinder-Mailo and adjoining villages as the border-dwellers are shocked after getting information about the Barmer air crash.

Two pilots were killed after an Indian Air Force fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday night. While flying at night, a twin-seater MiG-21 trainer that had taken off from the Uttarlai airstrip and crashed close to the village of Bhimda of Barmer.

Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal, a native of village Jinder-Mailo, was among two pilots who lost his life in the air crash.

WG CDR M Rana of Mandi area of Himachal Pradesh was another pilot who lost his life in the line of duty.

Complete shutdown in adjoining villages as a mark of respect for Advitiya

There is a complete shutdown in a dozen villages adjoining Jinder-Mailo as a mark of respect over the untimely and shocking death of the local boy.

Rajinder Kumar, a native of Jinder-Mailo village said that Advitiya was a source of inspiration for the younger generation of this border hamlet. "He was a genius boy. We are finding it difficult to believe that he lost his life in the line of duty", he said.

After getting information about the tragedy late Thursday evening, villagers from adjoining villages are visiting the residence of Advitiya to express their condolences to the family.

Advitiya Bal was the eldest son of Swaran Bal. 26-year-old Advitiya did his early studies at Sainik School, Nagrota. He joined Sainik School Nagrota in class VI in 2007 and passed the NDA exam in 2014. In the year 2018, he became a flying officer.

Deeply pained by the loss of two IAF's Braveheart's Wg Cdr M Rana and Flt Lt Advitiya Bal in a Mig-21 trainer crash near Barmer in Rajasthan. Flt Lt Advitiya was a budding fighter pilot from Jammu. In this moment of grief, my thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 29, 2022

Related