They say Bollywood revolves around money, fame, and entertainment. While some just like to enjoy Bollywood from outside, some are determined enough to walk into the industry and make their name a brand in itself.

One such budding actor who says his self-belief and courage to stand apart from the crowd is his biggest strength. Vaibhav Shah is a budding talent and his friends say that he is going to be a great asset to the Indian cinema. He was still pursuing his education when he decided to try his luck in Bollywood after a short stint in modeling.

Vaibhav says he comes from a humble background. He belongs to Jaipur. He was following the footsteps of his father before changing his career to join the big screen. He is a law graduate. His father is also a lawyer.

He says he started acting 4 years ago. At first, it was modeling where he says he worked on projects in Delhi and Jaipur. Later he says he studied an acting course by Anupam Kher and worked for around 2 years in theatre.

Highlighting his accomplishments of being an actor, he has played the role of an agent in web series "24" Season-2 with Anil Kapoor. He also has been a small part of the web series 'SECRET DIARIES of Channel 'V' through a cameo. He says he is recognized for his performance in ALTBALAJI'S series "GANDI BAAT" as "GOGGI" in Season-1. He played lead against Narayan Shastri. He says he will soon be playing a huge role in upcoming ZeeTV's new web series.