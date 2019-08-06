With the changing trend, the taste of music is becoming more abundant in India, solo songs and Albums are catching the eyes of people. Yatendra Meghwal, a well-known Entrepreneur, is ready to utilize this trend and coming up with a new song in 2019.

In this Project, we will see the music of very talented music composer Vivek Varma, who has worked with famous music director Himesh Reshammiya. Vivek is well known for his work. Vivek can sing, he is a music producer and music composer too. Vivek has worked with many B-town top stars and given his soulful music and singing to many movies in recent time.

As an actor in this song, we are going to see the stunning beauty of Anchal Bhardwaj who has worked with T-series in Punjabi songs before, and another lead actor in this song is one of the Handsome Man of India Lokendra Ranawat. Woohoo, that's going to be entertaining two beautiful in one song with one of the best music composer and singer Vivek Verma. Surely the first promo of this song will get the highest views and why not when you get so many good things in one song deserves to be hit.

According to the sources suit, location and everything is finalized, and Yatendra Meghwal is all set and ready to launch 2019's best song with stunning actors and genius composer-singer.

Yatendra Meghwal has been in the news for multiple projects in recent time. This guy is hugely talented, and he just loves music, when we see talent like Yatendra Meghwal it feels excellent as our Music future is in safe hands.

After this song, Many big projects are in the pipeline for Yatendra Meghwal's incoming time with top Singers and Rappers. Rituraj Mohanty, Aman Trikha, Darshan Raval, Mohit Gour, Sagar Bhatia, Shravan Nair, Aryan Tiwari, Yash Wadali, Dino James, Nawaz Rapper, Shezreal, Priyanka Negi, Crazy vibe and many more. UFF ! it is going to be a busy year for Yatendra Meghwal as he is going to with many big projects with top class artists singers in 2019-20.

So all the music lovers get ready to see stunning Anchal and Macho man of India Lokendra Rawat and Multitalented Vivek voice in Yatendra Meghwal's new song. We wish all the best to the entire team of Yatendra Meghwal for new Project. Just give us the most beautiful song of 2019-20 Rainy season.

