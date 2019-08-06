Varun Chaudhary is the Executive Director of CG Corp Global, a transnational conglomerate with a historical legacy of 150 years. He is the youngest scion of the renowned family which has its roots in Nepal and is today spread over 30 countries.

With 76 brands, 80 companies and with an employee base of 10,000 people, it is Nepal's first and only Billion Dollar corporation that produces world-class products, brands and services and is a household name in many parts of the world.

Varun directly looks after Food Parks, Agro Industries, Retail, QSR, Cement, Infra and EPC, Real Estate, Ayurveda and Biotech, Hospitality, a new extension of FMCG. He is leading new product development in extending the brands across India and strongly supports digital platforms to bring CG Corp Global closer to young customers and new audiences.

"Since I was a child, I have seen my father manage all kind of challenges, be it political or otherwise," says Chaudhary, "He navigated troubled waters and saw opportunities where others only saw difficulties. We entered the Sri Lankan landscape when it was marred by civil strife. Today, we have some of our strongest business relationships there."

Varun is the Youngest Founder Member of International Vaish Federation, he also is on the Executive Committee of Doon School Old Boys Society, he is the Trustee of Chaudhary Foundation and also Chief Patron Royal Fables.Mr. Varun Chaudhary has recently been honored to be nominated on the Board of the BhagwanMahaveerViklangSahayataSamiti (BMVSS).

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.