India is a country of enormous talent. Many get the floor, and many don't. NOFILTR Management is a company which is promoting the fresh talent of India on a global level with leading singers and artists around the globe.

Naief Memon & Hardik Zaveri runs a company called NOFILTR Management. Naief, as we know, is a young Entrepreneur who is known for his work. His venture NOFILTR Management is mainly for the young talent of India. Naief Memon feels India is blessed with loads of talent what they require is the platform, So Naief and his friend decided to create a stage for all where they can support young artists on a more significant level with A grade superstars of other countries.

Recently they launched almost famous by collaborating with Soulja Boy for the song "Break Out". Soulja Boy is known for his major hits like "Crank That" & "Kiss me though the Phone" this song ended up with millions of views over Apple Music, Youtube, Spotify, Gaana, Wynk Music, Times Music, Saavn and many other platforms.

By looking at the Instagram account of Almost Famous and who they follow it seems to be they may be about to release a significant song with The Chainsmokers as they are the only other artist beside Soulja that they follow.

Naief Memon and Hardik Zaveri were recently seen alongside "Cardi B & the Migos" in Miami and rumours suggest that they are working on bringing them down for a significant international Hip Hop Music festival in India and also doing a collaborating with young Indian artist.

Anything is possible for Naief Memon because this lad is a star. He regularly goes out with lots of B-town's top stars, Producers and Industrialists, and many of them are his family friends, these things are every day for Naief Memon.

He is also seen out at parting with B-town celebrities and their kids. He is also a regular at All-Star FC practices and matches every Sunday and seen Playing Football alongside the likes of Dhoni, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachhan.

Naief Memon is distinct kind of Entrepreneur who wants to do something besides business, he wants to promote fresh talents and wants to see Indian artists on Global level, and if this happens, Naief would be the happiest person on Earth.

We need young Entrepreneurs like Naief Memon who understands the social responsibilities with their business and it's great to see how platforms help young talent of India.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.