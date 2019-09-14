When Intelligence and Creativity blends together makes an absolute professional like Nipun Mathur of Jaipur. He is presently the Youngest Talent Manager in India and grabbed a position in the youngest Digital and Influencer marketing talents in India. Amazing! Isn't it?

Let's take a sneak into Nipun's life and get to know more about him.

Nipun Mathur is born and brought up in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He is completing his BTech degree from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jaipur. Since childhood, he was very much fan of social media and was always curious to know more about it.

Nipun always wanted to be self-dependent. Currently he is a Studentpreneur who truly believes, "You don't have to wait till completing the Graduation to launch your own business." Nipun is highly qualified Digital Marketing professional and yes, it has become his passion now.

Right at a very young age of 13, Nipun decided to learn something new in social media. Since he was very keen and interested in gaining knowledge related to social media, he started learning new things. His interest got him in the world of digital media, when social media was spreading its roots in India.

In year, 2015 Nipun along with his close friend, Dheeraj Jorwal created an infotainment website Sociopool.com. The website received humorous response from audience by getting 65Million viewers. It also achieved top 500 Alexa Rank. But due to some internal clashes, the company was shut down finally.

They say, "Failure is first step towards success." Nipun once again with pure confidence started a new venture with Dheeraj Jorwal named Brandzup Media in 2017. The primary aim of the company is to uplift the underrated talented content creators. As both were keen and was having profound knowledge of marketing, they helped the content creators to set up their online presence and bring them in spotlight.

Nipun is also a core member of Meme Community having a huge knowledge of social media. He also has initiated Meme Marketing for brands with community pages. He had worked with 25 + brands and successfully handled the social media promotions of 15 + Bollywood movies which includes Jolly-LLB 2, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to name a few.

"The Passion and dedication towards the aim always leads to Success", yes, Nipun prove that right! Best wishes!

