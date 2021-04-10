Tushar Kumar is a first-generation advocate based in New Delhi practicing commercial litigation and arbitration across various Courts/Tribunals/Commissions throughout India. He is adept at Commercial Litigation and Arbitration and has been advising numerous clients within India and abroad.

WHAT LED TO YOUR DECISION TO STUDY LAW?

Studying law provides the opportunity to instill a wide variety of skills and discover many different facets of human life. It gives you the opportunity to enhance your mind, embolden your understanding and deepen your experience across the vast range of humanities and social sciences. You acquire both breadth of understanding and depth in the areas that interest you most. However, it's vital to note that you don't really have to necessarily become a lawyer just because you've acquired a law degree; many choose other paths post-law school.

YOU HAVE REPRESENTED CLIENTS FROM VARIOUS INDUSTRIES ACROSS INDIA AND ABROAD. WHAT HAS YOUR WIDE ARRAY OF EXPERTISE TAUGHT YOU?

Being a first-generation lawyer, I learned that in an industry that is brimming with competition, the biggest challenge and priority is client satisfaction. The paramount strategy to retain quality clients for an independent first-generation lawyer is delivering results in a manner as cost-effective as possible. A result-oriented approach always goes a long way in every professional's life. Personally, my practice is based upon three vital pillars which are honesty, integrity and dedication.

WHAT IS YOUR MOST IMPORTANT SKILL AS A LAWYER? HOW DID YOU DEVELOP THIS SKILL?

The ability to work under pressure. A legal career is by no means an easy one and you will often be expected to turn around large amounts of work under tight deadlines; being able to stay calm and focused is critical.

Setting personal deadlines before the official ones will ensure that you complete tasks on time, and also factor in time to handle any issues which may arise. Make timetables and plans so you're able to manage your time effectively and can prioritize the most important tasks.

SINCE YOU HAVE A BROAD INTERNATIONAL CLIENTELE, WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO YOUNG INDIAN LAWYERS WHO WANT TO DEVELOP A CROSS BORDER OR INTERNATIONAL PRACTICE?

Just because someone wishes to be an international lawyer does not make it so. Most international entities and businesses that are looking for lawyers are savvy enough to not entrust their legal matters to young lawyers unless the circumstances are extraordinary, or the fit makes sense based on some factors. Young lawyers must have some "hook" that differentiates them or makes them appealing to international entities.

WHAT ARE THE CHALLENGES AND LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES THAT YOU ARE FACED WITHIN YOUR INDEPENDENT PRACTICE?

The biggest challenge I face is to outperform myself in every single new assignment. Constant up-gradation and enhancement of standards are what I strive for each day. Needless to say, learning is the best part of being a lawyer since with every new assignment comes a new learning and an opportunity to upscale your skillset.