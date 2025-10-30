Pankaj Dheer's death has the whole nation deeply grieving the loss. The talented actor, best known for playing 'Karna' in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away on October 15. He was battling cancer and passed away at the age of 68. His prayer meet and last rites were attended by several Bollywood celebs, including Salman Khan.

Now, his daughter-in-law and actress, Kratika Sengar, has taken to social media to remember him and mourn the loss. Recalling how he never liked the phrase "daughter-in-law," Kratika mentioned he always said she was his daughter.

Kratika's post

"You never liked the word in-laws — you'd always say, "She's my daughter," and that's exactly how you treated me," she wrote. "You'd often ask with that familiar twinkle in your eyes, "Who's the best girl in the world?" and I'd smile and say, "Mee!" I was always shy to say I love you dad, but you never stopped until I said it with ease — that was your way of wrapping me in love," she further added.

Kratika, who is married to Nikitin Dheer, further said, "You weren't just my father-in-law; you were my Dad, my friend, my safe place. We'd talk for hours about everything and nothing, and now the silence feels so heavy without you. Thank you for loving Devika the way you did- she will always remember you as her Bestest DAADU."

She concluded the post writing, "I love you dad."

Several celebs including Charul Malik, Sharad Malhotra, Urvashi Dholakia, Riddhima Pandit, Aditi Sharma, Smriti Khanna and more expressed their solidarity with the actress. Nikitin Dheer also dropped heart emoji on her social media post.