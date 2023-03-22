Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the biggest stars of the country. Her journey from being a Miss India to conquering the world with her Miss World win, reigning over Bollywood and making an impact in Hollywood is enviable. She might be a part of one of the greatest Bollywood families now, but one must never forget that the actress never had any godfather and achieved everything at her own terms.

The Bachchan family has always maintained that nepotism doesn't work with all and at the end of the day, it is the audience's choice on whom they want to see. In an old interview, the former beauty queen had also called out the privileges received by Alia and how she had told her about it.

When #AishwaryaRaiBachchan took a sly dig at #AliaBhatt's nepotistic privilege: "Opportunities Are There On Her Lap Regularly" pic.twitter.com/frC4LgluJl — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) March 19, 2023

Aishwarya's unfiltered interview

"I have said this to her also, 'it's fantastic for you'. The kind of support Karan has given to her from the beginning, and to have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting because you know it is not tough," the Bachchan bahu had once told Bollywood Hungama. "But what's nice is she is also doing good work, along with great opportunities which are virtually there literally on her lap, regularly," she had further added.

Social media reacts

Aishwarya's old interview has resurfaced on social media and is being hailed by netizens for spilling out the truth. "Aishwarya exposing Alia Bhatt's nepotistic privileges," one user wrote.

"Point is she got too many opportunities on platter to showcase her talent due to which others don't," another social media user pointed out. "Well, she (Aishwarya) said it as it is. They worked hard back then with no privileges and no babysitting," one more social media user commented.