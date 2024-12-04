Vikrant Massey is basking in the success of his recently released film The Sabarmati Report. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film was recently screened at the Balyogi Auditorium in Delhi's Parliament Library Building. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kangana Ranaut also attended the screening.

The actor was later seen praising the film while mocking the paparazzi. She even urged them to watch the film.

Kangana took a dig at the paparazzi and asked them whether they had seen the film. She said, "Aap logon ne dekhi nahi abhi bhi? Bahut achhi lagi (You guys haven't watched it yet? I liked it very much)."

She went on to mock them and added, "Aur sab jaake dekhiye. Aise bakwas filmein dekhte hain, achhi filmein bhi dekh lo for a change (And you all should go and watch. You watch these nonsense films, watch good films for a change)."

#WATCH | Delhi: After watching the film 'The Sabarmati Report', BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "It is a very important film... It is our country's history and the previous government hid facts from the people. The film shows how people played politics in such a grave situation back… pic.twitter.com/Tnfi54kbXp — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

Speaking to ANI, Kangana Ranaut also shared her views on the film and said, "It is a very important film... It is our country's history and the previous government hid facts from the people. The film shows how people played politics in such a grave situation back then."

#WATCH | Delhi: After watching his film 'The Sabarmati Report' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Vikrant Massey says, "I watched the film with Prime Minister and all cabinet ministers and many MPs. It was a special experience. I will still not be able to express it in… pic.twitter.com/htzbo6ayaJ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the film The Sabarmati Report on X. "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

Vikrant, who was present at the screening with his co-star Raashi Khanna expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for watching The Sabarmati Report. He told ANI, "After watching his film 'The Sabarmati Report' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Vikrant Massey says, "I watched the film with Prime Minister and all cabinet ministers and many MPs. It was a special experience. I will still not be able to express it in words because I am so happy... This is the highest point of my career, that I got to watch my film with the Prime Minister."

When Kangana called Vikrant Massey a 'cockroach'?

Kananga Ranaut who never minces words and is often unabashed about day-to-day happening back in 2021 called Vikrant a 'cockroach'.

It so happened that Vikrant commented on Yami Gautam's photo, writing, "Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!" in one of the pictures from her wedding with Aditya Dhar.

In response, Kangana wrote, "Kahan se nikla ye cockroach..lao meri chappal. (From where did this cockroach come? Someone get my slipper)."

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the political drama 'Emergency' which has received censor clearance and will be released in theatres on January 17, 2025.