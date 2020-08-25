These are certainly tough times, but there's goodness if you look in the right places. Your donations, no matter how small, can make a difference in someone's life. But what if we told you, you might also be in for some good karma for all the good deeds that you do.

Omaze is organising yet another online sweepstake, wherein one lucky winner gets to drive home a Porsche with $20,000 in the trunk and a fancy lunch with Patrick Dempsey aka Derek McDreamy Shepherd from Grey's Anatomy. All while making your generous donations reach the noble causes.

Making a difference

Omaze is organising a fundraiser for The Dempsey Center, which is committed to making life better for people managing the impact of cancer, including cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and family members of all ages."

The Dempsey Center provides various services including, oncology massage therapy, acupuncture, counseling and support groups, movement and fitness classes, and nutrition education. With the help of donations raised from Omaze fundraiser, the recipient of these services won't have to pay anything to avail them.

Donors can make donations of as little as $10, and go on to donate $25, $50 or even $100.

The silver lining

Donors are in for a surprise too. The silver lining is that they could be a lucky winner who gets to drive home a Porsche with loads of cash and lunch with a celebrity. By making a donation, donor is automatically enrolled for the lucky draw.

The lucky winner gets a 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet with the taxes and shipping costs covered, a trip for 2 to LA to meet Patrick Dempsey for lunch and a test drive down the Malibu coast and $20,000 in the trunk for you to spend any way you want.