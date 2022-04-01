Samsung has announced that it is partnering with iFixIt, the premier online destination for tech repair to fix Galaxy devices without paying a professional to do it.

The Galaxy S20 and S21 smartphones, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7+, will be the first devices to get this support when the programme rolls out this summer.

"At Samsung, we're creating more ways for consumers to extend the lifespan of our products with premium care experiences," said Ramon Gregory, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America. "Availability of self-repair will provide our consumers the convenience and more options for sustainable solutions."

Samsung consumers will get access to genuine device parts, repair tools, and intuitive, visual, step-by-step repair guides. Samsung is collaborating with iFixit, the leading online repair community, on this programme.

To start, Galaxy device owners will be able to replace display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports -- and return used parts to Samsung for responsible recycling.

Motorola launched its own self-service program back in 2018.