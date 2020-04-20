Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father passed away at 10:44 am today (April 20) morning in the national capital. The Uttar Pradesh CM's father was admitted at AIIMS Delhi.

The condition of Anand Singh Bisht, father of UP Chief Minister, was critical and he was placed on a ventilator. However, his health condition deteriorated and he passed away due to multi-organ failure.

Confirming the news at a press conference, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of the UP government, Awanish K Awasthi offered his condolences.

As per the information provided by AIIMS Delhi, Anand Singh Bisht was admitted to the hospital on March 15 and was being treated under the leadership of a doctor of the department of gastrology.

Earlier, Bisht was also admitted to the hospital in Dehradun after he complained of severe dehydration. According to reports, Anand Singh Bisht was a forest ranger.

Yogi Adityanath to provide jobs to migrant labourers

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to provide jobs to all those labourers who have come from outside the state Under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

According to Principal Secretary (Rural Development), Manoj Singh, the migration of youth to villages following a lockdown has led to a situation of economic distress, which can be solved by providing jobs for the youth under MGNREGS.

"Youth seeking jobs under MGNREGS will be immediately given job cards in their respective villages," Singh said.