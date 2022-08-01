World Book Of Records, UK, an organization that catalogs and verifies extraordinary records across the world with authentic certification, has listed Dr. Yogesh Lakhani CMD, Bright Outdoor Media Pvt Ltd. for 2000 felicitation, 5000 awards internationally and owing 1000 clients in fields of Entertainment Industry, Corporate sector, FMCG for 33 years.

This is no ordinary feat for any Indian businessman and he is jubilant at this accomplishment. "I am very happy to be included in the World Book of Records. Every time an appreciation such as this comes my way I only see this as God's suggestion that I am only on the right path of my journey. I express my heartfelt gratitude to God, my parents, friends, family members, clients and everyone who has helped Bright Outdoor Media along the way" he says.

Life wasn't always easy for him and if there's any personification of a self-made man, it's none other than him. His journey is nothing short of rags to riches! "I used to sell newspapers and match boxes on the streets as a kid. I stayed in a 10 by 10 chawl in Malad, I used to work as an office boy in my uncle's firm which paid me Rs. 100 per month as a salary. It was no cake walk," says Lakhani while adding, "I always dreamt of becoming a bigwig or an influential person and I knew I not only had to work hard but also had to do it smartly. I leaned in on every opportunity that came my way, made the most of it. I first aimed at becoming something in Mumbai, then my ambition took me to earning a name India-wide and now with this global recognition my dreams of international recognition have also come true!" he says.

Despite all the struggles in his early days, he rose strength to strength and achieved his goals one after the other. At present, he has worked with more than 90% of the superstars in the tinseltown. "I had difficult days, but today I can proudly say I have done more than 1 lakh projects for outdoor media be it movies, music albums, events, TV serials etc. I am proud of where Bright is today and I plan to make it the no. 1 outdoor advertising agency!" he says.