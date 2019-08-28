When you have the passion and love for something in life, and you are taking that as a career than life becomes easy. Financial tough period passes out smoothly only if you are working in a field which you love.

One of Maharashtra's top Photographer, Yogendra Chavhan, is the best example. This young lad has made his name with his hard work, passion. He was crazy about Photography, and his hobby became his career. Now he is known for capturing emotions for actors, couples, nature and many more with his Camera.

Yogendra loves to travel around India, and he likes to explore new places to get some clicks from his Camera. Travelling has made him sound photographer, and he has learned many things in a few years with his passion.

He has invested lots of time on his Photography; he is a natural and confident photographer. He started as professional when he was only seventeen in 2012. In these seven years, he has come a long way from Ordinary photographer to Maharashtra and India's most exceptional photographer. He is known as a man of all season. Weddings, celebrity shoots, fashion or anything he is class apart than others in the market.

Starting was quite moderate, but he never felt that because for him, Photography was valuable than money. Yogendra knew once he will mastered in Photography, the money will come in future, and precisely that is happening. He is earning and making the name too.

Yogendra got excellent support from his friends and family. He feels they are his backbone and whatever he is right now is all thanks to his close ones.

As a fashion Photographer for him, fashion is something that comes from the streets of Maharashtra and other places of India and its and art of looking at things with a birds-eye view.

For Yogendra, fashion is a combination of beautiful cultures and traditions which portrayed in one frame. Yogendra looks to his lens every day to set up a new horizon which reflects his work.

Yogendra has done portfolio shoots for may top stars like Shivani rangole. All liked his clicks, and his pictures came in top e-commerce Shien. He takes the pictures what he sees, and his angle is different than a regular photographer. His every click becomes and story.

Now he is planning to take this to a new level by travelling around the globe. Here's wishing Yogendra Chavhan all the best and we wish all his dreams come true.

