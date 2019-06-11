Yo Yo Honey Singh received a humongous response for his last number, Makhna. Now, the singer is all geared up to release his next number and not only that, but the 'Makhna' singer is also producing his currently untitled, first single of the year which makes it even more special.

The shoot of his new song commenced yesterday and the song is a perfect blend of HipHop and Bhangra. Interestingly, the base of the upcoming single is Punjabi due to which Yo Yo Honey Singh wanted to shoot it in Punjab itself, and eventually opted for Jalandhar. Incidentally, Yo Yo Honey Singh is filming in Jalandhar city after a long time. Not only that but the singer has got six choreographers for it which would be wrapped up by Thursday.

Honey Singh has got a certain vision for his next single for which the singer is very optimistic as he cannnot wait to treat his fans with his new track.

Recently, he bagged the 'Song of The Year' Award for his chartbuster song 'Dil Chori' at recent Music Award held in Mumbai.

The year, 2018 has been a rocking year for Honey Singh as he has delivered many chartbusters namely, Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, This Party Is Over Now, Rangtaari among others.