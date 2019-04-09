Taapsee Pannu is known for being straight forward in her approach as she hardly bothers to mince her words. She showed a glimpse of the same when a person on Twitter said that some girls went to watch Badla only because Shah Rukh Khan is associated with it.

The movie Badla features Taapsee and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Although Shah Rukh has no role in it, he is the producer of the film. Hence, he was actively promoting the movie.

A Twitter user said that some girls among the audience in a theatre turned up to watch Badla only because they thought it has some connection with SRK. "The next seats girls only came to saw the movie because they're sure ke is mein shahrukh ka kuch to hai [sic]," the Twitter user wrote.

Soon, Taapsee responded to the tweet writing, "Haan paisa toh hai na shahrukh ka. (Yes, at least Shah Rukh's money is involved in it)". Taapsee's response won the hearts of her fans who cannot stop praising her "savage" reply.

Earlier, the actress had raised an objection when a publication had credited only Amitabh Bachchan for Badla's success in the headline of an article. Sharing the same article, Taapsee had tweeted, "I think girls in these films have equally worked hard, but maybe you did not have the time to mention it."

The tweet was shared by Kriti Sanon with a hashtag #IFeelYouGirl, suggesting that even she was unhappy about Kartik Aaryan getting all the credit for the success of Luka Chuppi while she had an equally important role.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has been busy shooting for her next film Saand Ki Aankh, which appears to be a satirical comedy. In an interview, the actress had said that she plays one of her most difficult roles to date in this film.