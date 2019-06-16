Awez Darbar is a dancer-choreographer who enjoys more than a million of fan following on the social media app TikTok.

He is a very popular name amongst the youth these days. The young man is a social media sensation and enjoys more than one million fan following on the video making and sharing app.

The young star shared some insights on his journey and his aspirations. When we asked him about the same he shared, "Both TikTok and dance are close to me. Dance is my passion and TikTok gave me platform to showcase my talent. Every little thing that inspires me is close to me and important to me."

Asked if he can choreograph any type of dance or does it have to have some boundaries with his likes and dislikes. He said, "Yes I can choreograph anything you ask for. I always wanted to be a choreographer. It's not difficult for me to find a way to express myself according to what I have in my mind because I'm very straightforward".

Was there anyone that had great impact on your decision to become a choreographer?

"Nothing in particular, I used to love watching dance videos and it was my favourite thing to do which eventually turned into my passion and started creating my own choreography"

Many choreographers have been influenced by animals? What is your opinion on that? And would you use this kind of movements?

"Yes even animals inspire us in various ways, For example – There's a style called B-boying, their moves were inspired by monkeys."