It is not easy to make your mark in an industry that's so huge and crowded, and it wasn't easy for Saanvie Tallwar as well. But one good project and the actress became a household name. Once the actress appeared in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum as 'Manvi', she turned into an overnight star and how! Such was the impact of her role that she is still more popular as "Manvi" than as "Saanvie".

After a brief hiatus, actress Saanvie Tallwar is all set to make her comeback in Sab TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'. International Business Times, India, got in touch with her to talk about her new show, what made her choose Ali Baba as her comeback show, what role Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum played in her career graph and more.

What role did Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum play in your acting journey?

It is no secret. Every actor goes through a certain process to reach that level in the industry and so did I. I always worked hard without expecting anything and then I got a show, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, which multiplied everything for me. I played the character of 'Manvi Chatterjee' and never thought that she would be such a hit amongst the masses. My character connected instantly with the audience and I became a household name. People started appreciating my performance and it lead to me getting many other lucrative projects and directors believing in my acting chops. Without any doubt, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum was the quintessential game-changer in my career.

Another show of yours that became an instant hit was Chandra Nandini. Tell us about that.

Yes, while Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum made me a household name here, Chandra Nandini worked for me at an international level as well. I got immense popularity at an international level while playing the role of 'Durdhara' in the show. Since it used to air in many countries, my audience spectrum increased many folds and I received an overwhelming response from all over the world.

Tell us a bit about your role in Ali Baba: Dastaan E Kabul. What made you choose it as your comeback project?