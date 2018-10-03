Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Neeru Agarwal passed away on October 2, 2018, in Mumbai. She reportedly collapsed in the bathroom and was taken to Cooper Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Neeru Agarwal's nine-year-old daughter Vaishnavi is inconsolable. She stayed with her mother in Mumbai along with a roommate, while her two brothers stayed in Delhi with her father. SpotboyE reports that Neeru Agarwal's husband arrived from Delhi to be with Vaishnav. Neeru Agarwal's funeral will be held in Noida on October 3.

The cast and crew of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are in shock after the demise of Neeru Agarwal. The lead actors of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel, were both fond of Neeru Agarwal and have posted condolence messages on Instagram. Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava has also posted a message.

Divyanka Tripathi said on Instagram after Neeru Agarwal's sudden death, "Neelu (Neeru),

When you are gone so suddenly, I am remembering our last few conversations...about your favorite gold jewellery, your two sons and one of them had a boxing bout. I could feel the pride in your voice. I wish you could spend more time with your daughter and them. I wish I could speak to you more that day.

When you are gone so suddenly, you leave me with an after-thought that no small talk is small and life is too short to love... I wish I could tell you that you were more important than you knew.

Be good wherever you are. #RIP

You will be missed,

Divyanka".

Karan Patel wrote on Instagram after Neeru Agarwal's passing away, "Our dear Neelu (Neeru) has left us today and moved to the other world. May Her Soul Rest In Peace . Extremely saddened and shocked to hear about this sad and unfortunate news this morning ..! May god give strength to her family and friends to cope with this incomparable loss . #YHMWillNeverBeTheSame ..! We will miss you dearly Neelu, you shall always be in our prayers .. ...!"

Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava has posted a message on her husband's Instagram post, saying, "This world seems to be on a different trip all together! So many unfortunate and unexpected incidents happening around us that it feels unreal... RIP NEELU will miss watchin u in YHM... U have been there right from the start! I hope god gives strength to her kids and family".

Our condolences to the family of Neeru Agarwal. May she rest in peace.