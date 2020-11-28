Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's political secretary NR Santosh has been hospitalised after allegedly attempting suicide by consuming sleeping pills. Santosh has been admitted to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

Yediyurappa also visited Santosh at the hospital and said his condition is stable. But it's unclear what drove CM's secretary towards suicide. Yediyurappa is also expected to speak to the members of his family to reassure them, ANI reported.

"I don't know why he did this. Doctors are treating him," Yediyurappa said.

The hospital hasn't released any statement on the case. Reports suggest Santosh was suffering from depression.

Santosh has been an important part of Yediyurappa's inner circle. He even played a crucial role in Operation Kamala. Santosh was appointed as BSY's political secretary in May this year.