The government of Karnataka has three deputy chief ministers in power in the cabinet headed by the state chief minister BS Yediyurappa. But, there are some uncertainties when it comes to the appointment of Laxman S Savadi, who failed during the 2018 elections.

The 59-year-old Savadi is BJP lawmaker from Athani constituency of Belgaum district and belongs to Lingayat community. He has been inducted as one of the three deputy CM's along with Dr Ashwath Narayan and Govind Karjol and has also been granted with the cabinet portfolio of Transport Ministry.

Laxman Savadi is not a new face to controversies. In 2012, he along with two other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, CC Patil and Krishna Palemar, were caught red-handed for watching pornographic content in his mobile phone during an assembly session. They were caught by the media and caused a major embarrassment to the saffron party. The BJP leaders were using mobile phones inside the state legislature when it is prohibited inside.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah has criticised the saffron party over the induction of Savadi at such a reputable post. "BJP has no shame and has appointed Savadi as the deputy CM, who was caught watching a blue film in the Assembly," he said.

Not just opposition, several party leaders have also showcased their displeasure over Savadi's appointment. BJP MLA and Yediyurappa's close aide MP Renukacharya has protested against Savadi's inclusion asking what was the necessity or urgency to induct him into the ministry, even when he is not an elected representative.

It is alleged that Savadi has been rewarded by the central leadership for helping in sabotaging the Congress-Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) coalition in Karnataka. He is a close friend of disqualified Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who persuaded many Congress party leaders to revolt against the party and destabilise the government.