Social media sensation Urfi Javed never fails to amaze her fans with her sartorial choices. The fashionista pulls off DIY outfits created by her, including outfit from bandages to ropes or razor blades. This time, the Bigg Boss OTT fame has raised the bar even higher as left everyone stunned by wearing a crop top made of can caps.

Urfi Javed wears bold outfit made of can caps

Yes, you read it right! On Friday morning, December 23, Urfi took to her Instagram handle to share yet another innovative video of her wearing the creative outfit. The clip showed the actress drinking cold drink from a can when she suddenly gets a fun idea and damn the next clip shows Urfi wearing an eccentric and bold outfit wherein, she has her sleeves covered with can caps.

Urfi wore a black bralette underneath the crop top made out of can caps and paired up the look with black jeans. She further enhanced her look with her hair tied to a bun and bold makeup. Taking to the caption section, Urfi wrote, "Never throwing can caps again!" However, this yet another creative look has garnered mixed reactions.

"Ye kab sudhregi?", ask netizens

As soon as the video was posted, while some of her fans praised the her for her creativity, she was also trolled by many. One fan wrote, "Quite Can-did," while another asked, "Ye kab sudhregi? (When will she become normal?)" A third comment read, "This is cool one actually. Love this," while another added, "So innovative." A fan further went on to say, "This is really unique and fab."

Another netizen trolled her and said, "Pant ka button zaror kholna hota? (She always needs to unbutton her pant)". One user said, "Wah didi gajab ni matlab kuch bhi (Wow, I mean anything)".

Detained in Dubai

Meanwhile, the actress grabbed eyeballs when she detained in Dubai. The E-times cited a source claiming, "She had shot a video for her Instagram in an outfit made by her, which was revealing as per the people here in Dubai. The fact that there is no problem with the outfit but where she shot the video was an open area and they don't consider it to be allowed to wear what she wore. She is being questioned by the police. Let's see what happens."

However, two days after the incident, Urfi issued a statement clarifying that the police had only arrived because of some issue with the location they were shooting at and added that it had nothing to do with her outfit.

The statement read, "The police had arrived to stop the shoot because of some issues at the location. There was a time till when we were allowed to shoot as it was a public place, the production team didn't extend the timing, hence we had to leave. It had nothing to do with my clothes at all. We shot the remaining part the next day so it was all sorted."