Bigg Boss 16 is just less than a month away from its finale, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show enticing and entertaining for the audiences. From massive arguments to fights and controversies to getting special guests, the show is bringing some new twists and turns every week.

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are known for their fights, and fake love in the house, amidst their whirlwind relationship, the duo got into a heated argument and hurled abuses at each other, which irked Shalin Bhanot and the actor fumed in anger and vented out his frustration to Bigg Boss. Shalin went to the confession room and lost his calm and banged the door to get out of the house. He told Bigg Boss that there is nobody in the house who was talking to him. He said he is tired and fed up and wants to quit the show.

Shalin Bhanot wants to exit the show

In the promo shared by Colors channel, Shalin asked Bigg Boss "Is this a soundproof room?" as he entered the confession room. Bigg Boss replied, "It is." He said, "Mere ko koi baat karne waala bhi nhi hai iss ghar mai (There is nobody with whom I can talk to in this house)."Ye ghar mujhe kaat raha hai ( This house is making me lose my sanity and peace now). I am losing my shit right now." He roamed around for a while and said, "I can't do this, please get me off the grid."

Shalin Bhanot loses his cool as he screams and even bangs his head on the wall in the confession room.

Netizens react

A user said, "Confession Room sound proof hi hothe har koyi jantha hai... Overacting." (Confession room is soundproof only).

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot hurl abuses at each other

In the previous episode, a heated argument occurred between Tina Datta and Shalin. The actor spoke about Tina's character and called her 'dogla and 'ladko se chipakne waali.' (Two faced and likes to cling to other guys).

Tina lost her calm, and called him 'ganda aadmi' (Bad person) and said, 'I'm f***** going to slap you.' Tina also spoke about Shalin's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur which didn't go down well with Shalin.