A day after the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) convicted Yasin Malik, chairman of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in a terror funding case, Nirmal Khanna- wife of martyr Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna is confident of getting justice.

She is confident that the killers would be punished at the end of the day and her 32-year-long struggle to get justice for her martyr husband will yield a positive result.

Yasin Malik and six others were accused of the gruesome killing of four unarmed Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in Kashmir in the year 1990.

"Off-course conviction of Yasin Malik has revived a ray of hope among. I am confident that the time has become when my 32-year-old struggle would be ended on a positive note", Khanna told media persons.

Calling Yasin Malik a cruel killer who killed four unarmed IAF officers including her husband, she regretted, "It is very unfortunate that a killer was glorified as a follower of Mahatama Gandhi and a messiah of peace".

"Bad deeds lead to bad outcomes. Four from IAF had died, how does it matter if one Yasin Malik dies", she said.

She regretted that a terrorist like Yasin Malik was given VIP treatment by the successive governments to glorify 'killers'. "Those who had 'glorified' Malik for petty political gains are answerable to the families of that IAF personnel who were killed by terrorists", she said.

Four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, including Ravi Khanna, were killed in a terror attack on January 25, 1990, in which JKLF chief Yasin Malik was involved.

"My unarmed and innocent husband was killed by terrorists without any reason. I am fighting to get justice", she said and hoped that she will finally get justice after more than three decades.

The charges were brought against Malik and six others on March 16, 2020, in the killing of four IAF personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 25, 1990.

Besides Malik, others accused charged in the killing of IAF personnel are Ali Mohammed Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi alias Mustafa, Javed Ahmed Mir alias 'Nalka', Showkat Ahmed Bakshi, Javed Ahmed Zargar, and Nanaji.

After a three-decade trial in both the cases was resumed on September 11, 2019, this year.

On March 7, 2019, Malik was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) and was brought to Jammu from Srinagar and was shifted to Kot Bhawal Jail.

After booking Malik under PSA, his organization JKLF was banned by the Centre under anti-terror law. Within days after banning his organization, Malik was shifted from Jammu to Tihar Jail.

Malik was charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990, in connection with the case.

April 26, 2019, J&K High Court rejected two petitions of Yasin Malik to shift cases registered him from TADA Court Jammu to TADA Court Srinagar.

The TADA had allowed the appearance of Yasin Malik through video conferencing as Tihar Jail authorities had refused to present Malik in person due to instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On Thursday, a special National Investigating Agency (NIA) court convicted separatist leader and chairman of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.

The special NIA court found Malik, already lodged in Tihar jail, guilty of charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.