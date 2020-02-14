The Rocking Star Yash fans have been waiting with bated breath for the teaser of his upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2. It was initially planned for release on the actor's birthday (8 January), before it was postponed at the last minute.

Announcement Date

The latest buzz in the industry is that the makers have locked in the date for the release of KGF 2 teaser. Well, it will be announced on 21 February, as per the industry insiders. It means the news, if true, will be exactly out in a week from now.

For the first instalment of KGF, the makers had released a teaser (more of making video) on the occasion of Yash's birthday two years ago. Later, they had unveiled two trailers of the multilingual film.

KGF 2, Bigger and Better

The scale of KGF 2 has increased manifold following the massive success of the first instalment. According to the team, the scenes, which used to have around 2000 junior artistes, will be now having around 5000 people.

Likewise, the makers are spending huge money on the sets and over visuals to enhance the overall quality of KGF 2. This apart, the entry of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon into the cast has only made the movie a bigger and better project.

Meanwhile, Yash and Sanjay Dutt are reportedly prepping up for a deadly combat in the climax. The actors will go shirtless for which they are working on their physiques. However, it will be shot only after a few months when they are ready to bare their bodies.

The first instalment of Hombale Films-funded flick is had minted over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. In Karnataka alone, it made over Rs 100 crore, a feat achieved by the first Sandalwood film.

Prashanth Neel-directorial has Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead with Ananth Nag, Malavika Avinash and many others in the cast.