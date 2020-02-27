For over a month, Karthik Gowda, the executive producer of KGF franchise, is being bombarded with questions pertaining to the release of the teaser from the Yash-starrer. The crazy movie buffs have been finding new ways to get an update on their plans.

From performing pooja to his photo to trolling him, the fans of Yash have used every trick in the book to get some information on KGF 2 teaser release. It was supposed to be unveiled on 8 March on the occasion of the actor's birthday.

Now, it looks like the date of announcement is around the corner. The industry insiders are of the view that the teaser might be out in March and an official announcement is likely to be made soon.

Prashanth Neel's Latest Tweet

Director Prashanth Neel has come up with an interesting tweet hailing assistant directors. The post read, "A writer first then a director Clapper board With his backbone his crew.A big shoutout to all the AD's everywhere, you guys rock!!!! #bestestteamever#kgfchapter2. [sic]"

His surprise tweet is also seen as an indication of some important announcement from the makers.

Is Ananth Nag really out of KGF 2?

There have been wide-spread rumours of veteran actor Ananth Nag, who played the role of a narrator and journalist-writer in KGF 1, walking out of the second part of the movie. It was said that creative differences with director Prashanth Neel forced him to exit from the flick.

Rumours claimed that Prashanth Neel wanted to bring some changes to Ananth Nag's role, which did not go well with the actor. However, there is no formal confirmation on the development by the makers of Yash-starrer, yet.

Release Delayed

The film was expected to release in April 2020, but the Yash-starrer is likely to make it to theatres towards the end of the year. The Hombale Films-funded movie has Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead, while Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have done some important characters.