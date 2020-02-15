Prashanth Neel, director of KGF franchise, is completely occupied with the works related to the second instalment of the Yash-starrer. The filmmaker is now under extreme pressure to finish the project on time.

Shooting Delay

The release date of Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is yet to be finalised yet. The makers of the movie had initially planned to release the multilingual film in the month of April, but it now looks like the film will be delayed by a couple of months.

As per the buzz, the director wants to release KGF: Chapter 2 before SS Rajamouli's RRR. "Director Prashanth wants to release the movie before RRR at any cost, so he is speeding up the graphics work, and the release date may be announced soon, for the benefit of other filmmakers too," Deccan Chronicle quotes a source as saying.

Lesser The Risk, Higher the chance of Success

Although the reason is not specified why the makers want to arrive before RRR, an industry insider says, "The impact of SS Rajamouli's films will be felt across the country and there are always people who try to draw comparison between the two films. Since both are multilingual, it is wise to arrive early, especially when RRR is being made with much higher budget than Yash's film. Lesser the riskm higher the chance of success," the source adds.

The shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 which was supposed to complete in February, might be extended by two more months. The VFX works are expected to consume more time and the film is likely to release in the month of October.

The Hombale Films-funded film has Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the key roles.

Coming to RRR, the Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer was scheduled for release on 30 July. Recently, the makers announced that the flick will hit the screens for January 2021. It has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the important roles.