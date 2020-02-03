The shooting of Rocking Star Yash's is nearing its completion. The team is wrapping up some minor portions at Infosys campus in Mysuru and the bits and pieces from the shooting spots were leaked online a few days ago.

The latest buzz is that the makers of KGF have cautiously avoided a clash with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. Rumours in the tinsel town say that the makers of Yash-starrer had planned to release the movie in November or December.

With SS Rajamouli's RRR, which was scheduled for release on 30 July earlier, being pushed to November, KGF: Chapter 2 is now being planned for June-July release. The shooting and post-production works of the Yash-starrer are expected to pick pace from here to arrive at the scheduled time.

Both KGF and RRR are mega-budget movies being made in South India and expected to set the box office on fire. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series made gigantic business from its two parts and now there are lots of expectations riding on the film.

Whereas KGF: Chapter 1 was a runaway hit at the box office across the country. The second part is keenly awaited by cine-goers, cutting across language barriers.

RRR is a period drama in which Ram Charan and Jr NTR are starring. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are making their debuts in Telugu. The film is being made with the budget of Rs 350-400 crore by DVV Danayya.

Coming to Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, Bollywood Sanjay Dutt is making his Kannada debut, while Raveena Tandon is returning to Sandalwood after a gap of two decades. Prashanth Neel has directed the film, which is being made on the budget of Rs 100 crore by Homable Films.