Rocking Star Yash's dream project KGF: Chapter 2 is shaping up well. Realising the gigantic expectations on the movie from the audience, the team is taking extreme care to ensure that their product lives up to the hype.

The first instalment was received well by the mass audience, but a section of cine-goers had complained about the violence in the flick. Especially, the family audience were not comfortable (to some extent) to watch the film with their children due to excessive bloodshed in KGF: Chapeter 1.

Yash to Woo Pre-teen Age Bracket

Now, the team wants to correct it as Prashanth Neel, on the advice of Rocky Bhai, is toning down on the violence in the sequel. "Yash wants to ensure his younger fans have access to KGF Chapter 2. Let's not forget, his fan-base is at its most dense in the pre-teen age bracket. The violence will therefore be toned down although the theme is dark and sinister," a source is quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Starting from Rocky Bhai's violent entry to the assassination of Garuda in the climax, there were plenty of action scenes in the KGF: Chapter 1. Especially in the first half, it was packed with lot fight-sequences and only in the second half the story had the emotional connect.

Meanwhile, the shooting of KGF 2, which was expected to complete by February, has continued to March. As per the latest updates, the team has entered the last phase of the shooting, but still 30 percent of the filming is pending.

As a result, the makers of Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer is yet to finalise the release date. The movie is expected to be out towards the end of 2020.