Rocking Star Yash and Tamil actor Suriya will be launching the Kannada and Tamil versions of Mohanlal's upcoming movie Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. The Mollywood superstar himself announced the news on his Twitter account.

"#MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea official trailer in Tamil and Kannada releasing on 6th March 2020 at 5 PM. The Tamil version of the trailer will be launched by @Suriya_offl and the Kannada version of the same will be launched by @TheNameIsYash on their Official Social Media handles. [sic]" Mohanlal posted.

Mohanlal shares a warm relationship with Suriya. The Mollywood actor had supported the Tamil star's movies in the past. Now, the latter seems to be returning the favour.

Coming to Yash, the KGF star had met Mohanlal on a few occasions and the pictures of their recent meeting had gone viral. It seems like the makers of the Malayalam requested the Sandalwood sensation considering his popularity and reach across Karnataka and the country.

It has to be noted that Akshay Kumar will launch the Hindi version of the trailer.