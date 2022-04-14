Release Date: April 14, 2022

Star cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, and others.

Director: Prashanth Neel

IBT Rating: 3.5/5

Producers: Vijay Kiragandur

Music Director: Ravi Basrur

Cinematography: Bhuvan Gowda

Editor: Ujwal Kulkarni

The second installment of Kannada's blockbuster 'KGF' franchise- 'KGF: Chapter 2' hits theatres today, with unprecedented anticipation. 'KGF: Chapter 2' is fragmentation of director Prashanth Neel's vision, starring Rocking Star Yash in the lead role.

KGF: Chapter 2 story:

KGF 2 picks up where the first left off. Rocky assassinates Garuda and seizes control of KGF. He quickly becomes a superpower, but obstacles arise in the form of Adheera (Sanjay Dutt), the head of the Vikings clan.

Rocky confronts him and places Adheera on the back step. This is also the time when Rocky faces new challenges, as the Prime Minister of India (Raveena Tandon) learns of Rocky's power and orders his demise.

The rest of the story revolves around Rocky's triumph over Adheera and political power.

Roles and performances:

Rocky Bhaay aka Yash, has raged the Indian cinema and made himself heard over the length & breadth of the country with KGF. Yash, as Rocky Bhai, is aggressive from the beginning to the end. Yash officially enters pan-India stardom, as his powerful presence impacts all the quarters of the audience.

Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt, is one of the film's most memorable characters. The return of Sanjay Dutt is expected to quicken the pace of the film. Adrenaline rushes during the face-off sequences between Adheera and Rocky guaranteed.

Raveena Tandon's performance as Prime Minister Ramika Sen is powerful. The audience will applaud when they hear 'Ghus ke maarenga.' Her dynamic approach, as she is raging to rebalance the governance system is commendable.

Srinidhi Shetty makes frequent appearances, justifying her equally significant role. Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Rao Ramesh, Eswari Rao, and others are seen in pivotal roles as well.

Technical aspects:

Yash looks even more rocking thanks to Bhuvan Gowda's cinematography. The cinematography is excellent, and certain action sequences are elevated with set frames. The visuals are stunning, as 'KGF' sets the bar for how a rustic-themed movie is to be made.

The screenplay and editing are both excellent. Some slow episodes in the second half could have been cut to deliver a shorter run time.

Ravi Basrur's background score occasionally outperforms, giving much more weightage to the explosive narrative.

Analysis:

'KGF: Chapter 2' has far superior acting, story, drama, and emotional content than 'KGF: Chapter 1'.

If Chapter One depicted the rise of a gangster, Chapter Two is about a king and his empire.

Verdict:

An engrossing mettlesome.