KGF: Chapter 2 is definitely one of the most awaited films this year. The first part of the film has been such a huge hit, that it helped actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel garner attention and a huge fans base. This multilingual film is being shot at a brisk pace and fans can't wait to watch the magic the film would create on screen.

The team of the film has currently moved to Hyderabad to shoot some important and major scenes of the film. While some scenes have been shot on sets erected at Ramoji Film City, some of them are being shot at other part of city.

During the shoot, the Faluknama Palace witnessed many fans of Yash gathering to get a glimpse of the Kannada actor. KGF: Chapter 2 has Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Rao Ramesh, and others in key roles.

The palace has now been turned into a hotel and to have a proper view of the actor, and the shoot, many fans have booked tables for lunch and dinner is what we have learnt.

Whoa! This craze is something that even Telugu film actors couldn't garner. Well, so is the craze and madness that Yash and Prashanth Neel have managed to earn by making a film like KGF. Also, it is said that the whole team and crew of the film was surprised to see the number of fans Yash has.