Rocking Star Yash and Sanjay Dutt seem to be getting ready to blow the audience's minds in KGF 2. The two actors will be reportedly part of a deadly clash in the upcoming multilingual movie, written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

Shirts to be Torn Apart

As per the reports, Yash and Sanjay Dutt will be taking off their shirts in the climax, something that is common in Salman Khan's Bollywood movies. It is said to be a hand-to-hand combat, which is choreographed by an internationally-acclaimed stunt director, where their shirts will be torn apart.

All for the Gold Empire

Reportedly, the ferocious battle between the two will be shot in the coming months when the two actors get into the shape. While Yash plays the role of an ambitious man named Rocky Bhai, Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Adheera, the architecture who build the illegal mining empire in KGF.

Why Sanjay Dutt Rejected KGF 1?

Interestigly, Sanjay Dutt had refused to accept the offer when the makers had approached him for the first instalment. "The Bollywood actor was approached by the makers and he had heard the story. He was also impressed with the narration, but he refused to accept the offer as it was just a small role in the first instalment. Indeed, just a scene or two which made him little cautious," a source had told us before.

Sanjay Dutt was not part of the KGF: Chapter 1 and he was brought on board only for the second instalment of the film. Also, Raveena Tandon is signed to play the role of Raimika Sena, the Prime Minister of India who issues death warrant against Rocky Bhai, the biggest criminal of India.

The makers of the Yash-starrer, which is funded by Hombale Films, are planning to release the movie in multiple languages, later this year.