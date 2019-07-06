Rocking Star Yash and Baahubali star Prabhas share good friendship. It was evident after the pictures of the duo bonding over dinner together in Mumbai last year. Now, there is an interesting rumour doing rounds about the two stars, who have hogged the nation-wide attention in recent years.

Speculations are doing rounds in the Telugu media that Yash was approached by a leading South Indian filmmaker recently to act in his film. The Rocking Star was impressed by the content but was sceptical whether it works for him.

Yash felt that the story best suits Prabhas. So, he asked the filmmaker to approach Prabhas, rumours claim. However, the name of the filmmaker is yet to be revealed and the speculations say that the director is planning to meet the Telugu star, who is gearing up for the release of his mega-budget film Saaho, soon.

Yash is currently busy with his much-hyped KGF 2. The shooting is going on at a brisk pace. The film directed by Prashanth Neel has Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead.

The first part was released in multiple languages and it went on to make a record-breaking business. It was during the promotion of KGF, the Rocking Star had met Prabhas in Mumbai.

Yash will be working on My Name Is Kirataka 2 after KGF 2.

Coming to Prabhas, his Saaho will hit the screens on 15 August in multiple languages. He will join hands with KK Radha Krishna for the flick.