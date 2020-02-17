https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/730196/kgf-2-ramyas-loss-raveenas-gain.jpg IBTimes IN

Actors entering politics is not a new trend and many stars in the past have forayed into politics after successful careers in films. Notably in South India, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are prepping up to become full-time 'netas.' Now, Kannada actor Yash, who had actively campaigned for Sumalatha at the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency during the last general elections, has spoken about the topic.

Will Yash Enter Politics?

In an interview, Yash was asked whether he has plans to foray into politics. "I have clarity for everything in my life. You don't choose whether you want to do want to enter it. There should be necessity. And if everything is good, you don't have to...it is not a profession,"

According to him, it is a service-oriented job. "One needs to have specific qualities for it. I will never say it is bad or politicians are bad," the Rocking Star said, stating that it does not "excite" him at this stage.

Yash Treading Rajinikanth's Path?

In South India, there are many big names, who are not entering politics. Notably, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Pawan Kalyan are some of the South stars who have becoming full-time "netas." Now, Yash would tread on the same path.

"There is one saying in Hollywood, every actor thinks he is a good director and every director thinks he is a good actor. It is the same in politics. Every actor wants to be a politician and every politician is good at acting," the KGF 2 star claimed.

When the interviewer particularly enquired whether he sees himself in politics in future, the Rocky Bhai stated, "If I say 'no,' it will be a politically-correct answer. If the situations arise, I will enter it. Else I am happy with whatever I am having," the actor concludes.

It has to be noted that Rajinikanth is now entering politics citing the political chaos in Tamil Nadu.