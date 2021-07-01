Rocking Star Yash and Radhika Pandit had their house-warming ceremony on Thursday, 1 July. The celebrity couple had a traditional pooja at their new home in Bengaluru in the presence of their family members.

In the said photos, Yash, his mother Pushpa, and his wife Radhika Pandit are seen performing pooja. The pics have gone viral on social media sites.

It has to be noted that it has been a dream for him to own a house and has been staying at a rented house in South Bangalore. However, his issue with the landlord of his rented house located in Banashankari.

The legal battle ended with the 42nd City Civil Court in Bengaluru ordered Yash to vacate his rented house within three months and pay a rent of Rs 9.60 lakh.

KGF 2 Audio Rights Sold

Yash is currently working on his much-anticipated KGF: Chapter 2. The movie was supposed to be released on 17 July, but it is delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has sold the audio rights to Lahari Music. The audio company had reportedly acquired the rights for over Rs 3 crore.

The company has doubled the price for KGF: Chapter 2 considering the massive success of the Chapter 1 songs.

Release Date Fixed?

There were rumours that the movie will be out on 9 September. However, sources close to the makers have denied the news. Yash had also clarified that they are not going for an OTT release.

"I don't know where these reports are coming from. There is absolutely no question of releasing KGF 2 on the OTT platform. The entire film is designed as a big-screen experience. My director Prashanth Neel and I know what audiences' expectations are. They want everything to be much larger much more lavish than in the first film. I can't let down my fans. Never!" the Rocking Star said.