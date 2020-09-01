Celebrity couple Yash and Radhika Pandit have revealed the name of their son on Tuesday, 1 September. They had welcomed the baby in October 2019, 10 months after she gave birth to their daughter Ayra, but the naming ceremony was delayed due to the lockdown that came into effect in March 2020 over coronavirus outbreak.

Talking about handling two munchkins, Radhika Pandit had said that it was a daunting task and her parents are supporting her. On her Instagram account, the actress wrote, "I know many of u were curious about how I am managing two kids.. U see these two people in the pic, they are my SECRET!! Its becoz of them I get to relax. Ayra and Junior cant stay without them. They are Mummy and Pappa to me, Mimi and Ajju to them!! ❤ P.S : Ayra calls her Ammama as Mimi coz as a baby she heard me call my mom Mummy.. so that stayed!! #nimmaRP #radhikapandit. [sic]"