Rocking Star and Radhika Pandit's five-month daughter will have her naming ceremony on Tuesday, May 6, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

"A father daughter relationship is a priceless one!! I know all of u are waiting to see our lil angel, won't disappoint u. This May 7th on Akshaya Tritiya.. we will reveal our true treasure.. our precious Asset [sic]," Radhika Pandit announced the news on her Facebook account.

There have been lots of speculations about the name of the baby. It was widely speculated that it is going to be Yashika, a portmanteau coined from a combination of Yash and Radhika.

However, Radhika Pandit had denied the news. "We will have the naming ceremony when she is five months old. We haven't picked out a name yet," The Times of India had quoted her as saying.

Radhika and Yash had started their acting career with the TV serial, Nandagokul. They also made their debut in films together, with Shashank's Moggina Manasu in 2008. The actors had also worked together in films like Drama, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Santhu Straight Forward.

After being in love for over five years, they tied the knot as per the Brahmins-Gowda customs in 2016. Yash and Radhika Pandit welcomed their first baby on 2 December.

KGF 2

On the other hand, Yash, who had taken a break from the shooting to campaign for Sumalatha in Mandya, is working on KGF 2.