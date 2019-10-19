Rocking Star Yash has said that the mindset of the people towards Kannada films has changed post the release of KGF: Chapter 1. The Sandalwood star feels that such big attempts will help the industry to grow its market.

"We used to feel that our films were not being respected. There are lots of positive developments taking place in Sandalwood now. If you observe, the people's mindset before KGF and after KGF have gone through a lot of changes. I feel big experiments should happen, frequently with courage. How long are we going to have a defensive approach?" Yash wonders.

The Rocky Bhai claims that he does not like defensive play, but believes in assertive approach. He says, "We barged into other markets and earned well-deserved respect," The actor indicates that a lot should be done to grow the market for the Kannada movies in other parts of the country and the world.

"There was a belief that Kannada movies were not being watched by people in border regions of the state. We pushed our films, thereby tried to expand the reach of our movies," Yash claims, indicating that his movies have always tried to grow the market for Kannada films.

According to the 33-year old actor, people from other states too have showered love on him like Kannadigas and movies from other languages too should be equally respected by them.

Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 broke all the barriers as it was dubbed into multiple languages. It performed well in every single market and minted over Rs 225 crore at the worldwide box office, the highest-ever collection made by a Kannada film in the eight decade history of Sandalwood.

Indeed, Prashanth Neel-directed movie became the first Kannada movie to gross Rs 100+ crore in Karnataka alone. The shooting of the second part is underway.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play an important role of Adheera in Vijay Kiragandur-produced flick.