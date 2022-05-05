Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chadha to end the South wave? Hopes high in Bollywood Close
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha to end the South wave? Hopes high in Bollywood

Rocking Star Yash is basking in the success of his KGF: Chapter 2. The actor, whose popularity was restricted to Karnataka alone, is now a household name.

Yash
Yash.PR Handout

The KGF franchise alone has given an unprecedented name and fame to Yash. He now enjoys fan following in India and abroad as the two-part film has turned out to be the second biggest hit at the box office in India after Baahubali 2.

It has resulted in huge number of offers. The actor is being approached by filmmakers across the country. However, the actor is not in hurry as he is taking his own time to select his next film.

Telugu director Puri Jagannadh had also approached him with a script, but Yash turned down the offer. As of now, the Rocking Star is said to be working with Narthan of Mufti fame. However, not much is known about his next flick.

Buzz is that Yash does not want to make the same mistake that Prabhas did. After the massive success of Baahubali, the Telugu actor give nod to a few projects, but it was no match to SS Rajamouli's films.

The actor is expected to announce his next projects soon.

KGF Box Office Collection
Yash's KGF 2.PR Handout

Meanwhile, KGF 2 has beaten the collection of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The Yash-starrer has grossed around Rs 910 crore in the country, while the Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has made a little over Rs 900 crore.

Top Grossing Movies in India

RankFilmTotal grossPrimary language(s)Year of Release
1 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ₹1,429 crore Telugu 2017
2 K.G.F: Chapter 2 ₹910 crore Kannada 2022
3 RRR ₹900 crore Telugu 2022
4 2.0 ₹565 crore Tamil 2018
5 Dangal ₹538.03 crore Hindi 2016
6 Baahubali: The Beginning ₹520 crore Telugu 2015
7 PK ₹473.33 crore Hindi 2014
8 Avengers: Endgame ₹442 crore English 2019
9 Bajrangi Bhaijaan ₹444.92 crore Hindi 2015
10 Tiger Zinda Hai ₹434.82 crore Hindi 2017
