Rocking Star Yash is basking in the success of his KGF: Chapter 2. The actor, whose popularity was restricted to Karnataka alone, is now a household name.

The KGF franchise alone has given an unprecedented name and fame to Yash. He now enjoys fan following in India and abroad as the two-part film has turned out to be the second biggest hit at the box office in India after Baahubali 2.

It has resulted in huge number of offers. The actor is being approached by filmmakers across the country. However, the actor is not in hurry as he is taking his own time to select his next film.

Telugu director Puri Jagannadh had also approached him with a script, but Yash turned down the offer. As of now, the Rocking Star is said to be working with Narthan of Mufti fame. However, not much is known about his next flick.

Buzz is that Yash does not want to make the same mistake that Prabhas did. After the massive success of Baahubali, the Telugu actor give nod to a few projects, but it was no match to SS Rajamouli's films.

The actor is expected to announce his next projects soon.

Meanwhile, KGF 2 has beaten the collection of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The Yash-starrer has grossed around Rs 910 crore in the country, while the Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has made a little over Rs 900 crore.

