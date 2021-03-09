The family members of Yash had a heated argument with the neighbouring landowners in Thimmalapura village in Hassan district on Tuesday, 9 March. The situation was brought under control only after the cops' intervention.

What is the Controversy All About?

Yash's family has plans to make a road for their farmhouse which has been opposed by the owners of the neighbouring properties. On Tuesday, his parents Arun Kumar and Pushpa had come to their land with the plans of constructing a compound wall to protect their property and this led to a heated verbal exchange between both parties. The issue reached the local police station.

Yash's Reaction

"Any dispute can be resolved through talks. They abused my parents. I cannot sit quietly to safeguard my image when my parents are abused. So, I came here," he told reporters after coming out of the police station in Hassan.

He added, "We have called been "outsiders", but I was born in Hassan. I will do farmhouse in here, in Mangaluru or Belagavi. If villagers ask me I would give away 10 acres of land. If making money is my intent I would have purchased land in and around Bengaluru. People should understand why I bought the property here. I want to do a model agriculture here," he added.

Why he is Constructing the Wall?

"The dispute was solved a year ago, but now they are just making this an issue. We purchased the land from our hard-earned money. So, we are constructing a compound. People trespass into our land, drink and play cards. So, we wanted to stop such activity. Hence, we planned to construct a compound wall," the KGF star added.

Earlier, the video of the heated argument had surfaced online and went viral.

Meanwhile, Yash has completed the shooting of his much-awaited movie KGF: Chapter 2. The Prashanth Neel-directorial will hit the screens on 16 July.

On the other hand, he has started planning his next flick. There is a buzz doing rounds that Mufti fame Narthan will be helming the Rocking Star's next flick.