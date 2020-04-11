All big actors don't become stars overnight. There are a lot of rejections and time spent on earning the kind of love they get. Only a few stars get to enjoy that status in their lifetime like Shah Rukh Khan.

Before Shah Rukh Khan was known as King Khan in Bollywood, he was a nobody. It took him years to establish himself in the industry. Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together and created massive hits, however, the renowned film director and producer wasn't impressed by the actor who would one day rule Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan's acting didn't impress Yash Chopra

Today Shah Rukh Khan is known by anybody who knows Bollywood. There is literally no star as big as he is. It's hard to believe that there was ever a time when Shah Rukh Khan was just like every newcomer in the industry, trying to get a job and get somewhere.

In 1992, Shah Rukh Khan appeared in Deewana with Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. The film was a massive success and won Shah Rukh Khan high praise and brought him some much-needed attention. Yet, producers and filmmakers hesitated to place bets on the actor and sign him on their films.

Wanting to make his way forward in the industry he decided to sign negative roles as well which few lead actors were willing to do. He eventually signed Baazigar and Darr. Baazigar was rejected by actors like Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan while Darr was refused by Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and others.

When Yash Chopra signed Shah Rukh Khan for Darr, alongside Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla his and he had only watched the actor in King Uncle in 1993, which was another hit under Shah Rukh Khan's belt. Still, the father-son-duo were not impressed by Shah Rukh Khan's acting skills. The pair signed Shah Rukh Khan because it was getting hard for them to find someone to play Shah Rukh's part in the film.

The shooting kicked off with the Holi song sequence. Shah Rukh's performance in the song blew Yash and Aditya Chopra away and got rid of any concerns they had about signing him. Darr went on to become an iconic film in Shah Rukh Khan's career, that fans have loved even though his role was dark.