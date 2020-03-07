Radhika Pandit's birthday celebration in 2020 stands cancelled over the fears of Coronavirus. Her husband Yash, who took a break from the shoot of his much-awaited multilingual movie KGF: Chapter 2, has confirmed the news at a recently-held press meet.

When the media enquired about her birthday celebration, Yash said, "We are keeping it simple this time. As you all know, it is not advisable to have a big gathering when there is a widespread fear over novel Coronavirus outbreak. Normally, there will be celebration at home, but this time we are going outside."

Radhika Pandit is celebrating her 36 birthday on Saturday, 7 March.

He was asked to give a message on the safety tips to prevent the spread of the epidemic for which he said, "Media has been giving it. Maintain personal hygiene. We are now being told that 'namaste' is better than handshake. Please visit a doctor if you are not feeling well. Avoid going to public places,"

CoronaVirus Status in India

The total number of infected persons in India now stands at 30 after one more person in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19 on Thursday, 5 March.According to the Union Health Ministry, around 25,000 people are estimated to have had possible contact with the coronavirus patients. India was doing well to keep the virus outbreak in check until March 2 with just five cases.

However, the number rose sharply yesterday with a group of 14 tourists from Italy being tested positive for the virus.