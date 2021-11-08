As Delhi's pollution level, which continued to remain in the "severe" category on Sunday, turned a major reason for worry for residents, devotees taking a dip in Yamuna river on the occasion of Chhath Puja were in for another shock. The Yamuna river appeared severely contaminated as a thick white toxic foam was seen floating on the banks of the river, which was caused due to increased levels of ammonia and high phosphate content.

Photos shared on social media and by news sites showing the Yamuna River on first day of Chhath Puja showed devotees taking a dip in the river regardless. The water of the river, which is considered holy, is not visible as white foam is seen floating everywhere.

The increased levels of ammonia and high phosphate content is a result of industrial pollutant dumping into the river. According to DJB official, the ammonia level was around 2.2 parts per million on Saturday and Sunday, an indicator of the polluted river.

Water crisis warning in Delhi

Ammonia levels increase frequently in Yamuna. The high level of ammonia present in the water makes it difficult for aquatic organisms to sufficiently excrete the toxicant, leading to toxic build up in internal tissues and blood, and potentially death. Due to the alarming ammonia pollution in the Yamuna, the water supply will be affected in several parts of the national capital on Sunday.

The spike in ammonia levels in Yamuna has largely hit water production at four main water treatment plants - Sonia Vihar, Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla. The water from the Wazirabad pond is drawn for treatment at Wazirabad, Okhla and Chandrawal treatment plants. The treated water is then supplied to central, south and west Delhi.

"Water supply will be affected in several areas of the national capital on Sunday morning and evening. Rise in ammonia pollution and high algae in Yamuna has triggered the crisis," the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a statement.