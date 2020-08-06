The entire world has come to a standstill ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. After almost 5 months of lockdowns and measures to curb the spread of virus, coronavirus continues to deepen its grip. With no sign of a vaccine anytime soon, people are living in fear. One of the biggest dilemma is whether to get a haircut or not. Well, there's a way out.

Getting a haircut done at homes by a professional or a family member has become a trend, but without the right equipment, it's a tragedy waiting to happen. Doesn't have to be. Xiaomi has launched an ultra-affordable beard trimmer, which can save you the visit to a salon.

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C

Xiaomi's all-new Mi Beard Trimmer 1C is an appealing choice for the masses. It's affordable and packs plenty of useful features. Let's take a look.

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C is priced at Rs 999 and comes in a single black colour option. It is available on Flipkart and mi.com.

As for the features, the Mi trimmer has a stainless steel self-sharpening blades with 0.5mm precision. The trimmer is lighter and thinner, but the most appealing feature is its battery, which can last about 60 minutes on a single charge. But its not the same for charging, which takes roughly 2 hours to fully power up the trimmer.

The Mi Trimmer 1C comes with a cleaning brush, a microUSB charging cable, a travel pouch, an LED indicator for battery status. The trimmer has 20 length settings, from 0.5mm to 10mm.