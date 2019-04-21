Having launched Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go series, Xiaomi is all geared up for the new budget phone Redmi Y3 and in a bid to gain eyeballs ahead of the official debut, the company has come out with a durability test video of the upcoming device.

In the teaser clip, Xiaomi's Redmi Y3 is thrown into a dustbin and the top is plastered with the device inside. It is made to tumble down the stairs multiple times and we can see the phone getting hit at multiple points including the display, but in the end, there is not even a scratch anywhere on the phone.

In the process, Xiaomi has officially revealed the design language front and back. It sports a dot-notch display and on the rear side, it features a vertically aligned dual-camera in the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor upper middle in the centre.

It also flaunts glossy blue-hued shell with gradient finish, as it reflects multiple colours when viewed in different angles. Going by the video, I believe the Redmi Y3 features a polycarbonate-based cover with an extra layer of either glass or transparent plastic on top, which is found in rival brands in the sub-Rs 20,000 price range.

Redmi India/Twitter (screen-grab)

It can be noted that previous generation Redmi Y series has been priced under Rs 12,000 and I expect the upcoming the Redmi Y3 to come with a similar price tag if not less depending on RAM+Storage configuration.

So far, the company has confirmed to boast 32MP selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery, dot-notch display with most probably HD+ resolution and 2Pi water splash resistant coating similar to the Redmi Note 7 series. On the back, it is said to sport a dual-camera and a fingerprint sensor.

There. Dropped it down the stairs. Will you drop your phone like that? #32MPSuperSelfie coming on 24-04-2019 pic.twitter.com/b998mk8JRS — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 20, 2019

The Redmi Y2 (review) successor will most probably run Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS and come in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage variants.