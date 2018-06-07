Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi is all geared up to launch the company's new budget Redmi series phone. Going by the teaser, it is expected to be a selfie-camera centric phone.

Though there is no official word on the name of the device, reports have indicated that the company will rebrand the recently unveiled Redmi S2 as the Redmi Y2 and will act as the successor of the 2017-series Redmi Y1.

As teased by Xiaomi India, the USP of the upcoming Redmi phone is its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered 16MP camera. The Redmi S2 (aka Redmi Y2) comes with same hardware.

The selfie camera will come with Smart Beauty editing tools, which allows owners to adjust facial tones or erase scars so that the picture is visually appealing to be posted on social media platforms. This feature is certain to find traction among social media-savvy youths.

On the rear side, Redmi S2 features equally impressive dual-camera 12MP+5MP with LED flash and full HD video recording capability. With two sensors, the device will allow users to adjust the focus on the foreground and the backgrounds to get Bokeh blur effect.

Other stipulated features include a 5.9-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 2.5D curved glass, Android Oreo 8.1, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,080mAh battery.

How much will Redmi S2 aka Y2 cost in India?

In China, the Redmi S2 is retailed in two variants—3GB RAM+ 32GB and 4GB RAM+ 64GB—for ¥999 (approx. Rs 10,649) and ¥1299 (roughly Rs 13,848), respectively.

In India too, Xiaomi is expected to sell Redmi Y2 series with the same price range, as the company assembles more than 90% of smartphones and accessories like power bank in India at five different locations.

Recently, it even opened Surface Mount Technology (SMT) facility to begin assembly of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) giving a push for local manufacturing. So, Xiaomi doesn't have to pay much on customs duty and will sure to pass on the benefits to the customers.

Here's where to get Xiaomi Redmi Y2 launch live feed:

The company will post the proceedings with live updates on the official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram handle. International Business Times India Edition is covering the report from the ground and will be posting the live updates @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter.

Interested users can also catch live action on their smart devices here. Xiaomi Redmi phone launch is slated to kick off at 3:00 pm.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Y2 aka S2:

Model Xiaomi Redmi Y2 aka S2 Display 5.99-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 2.5D curved glass Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Brightness: 450 nits

NTSC colour gamut: 70.8% OS Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9 Processor 14nm 64 class 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core GPU Adreno 506 RAM 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB + up to 256GB via microSD card Camera Main: 12MP with LED flash, 1.25µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), F/2.2 aperture + 5MP

Front: 16MP with LED flash Battery 3,080mAh Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual-SIM (nano+nano+ microSD), Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), GPS+GLONASS, micro USB port Dimensions 160.73 × 77.26 × 8.1 mm Weight 170g Colours Rose gold, Champagne gold, Platinum silver Price (in China) 3GB RAM+ 32GB: ¥999 (approx. Rs 10,649)

4GB RAM+ 64GB: ¥1299 (roughly Rs 13,848)

