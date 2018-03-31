Xiaomi smartphone owners are being treated with the latest MIUI 9.5 stable OS, bringing a slew of new features onboard. After the Redmi Note 4, Note 3 and Mi Max smartphones got the latest update, it is time for the latest Redmi Note 5 to get its share.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is an apt successor to the Redmi Note 4, which was one of the best-selling smartphones last year. The affordable pricing and high-specs of the Redmi Note 5 make it a perfect choice for buyers, and those who already bought the phone can rejoice over the arrival of MIUI 9.5 stable OS.

The MIUI 9.5 doesn't bump up the Android version but adds some useful features that enhance the overall user experience. Before we get to it, here's how you can check for the latest software and download it.

How to update Redmi Note 5 to MIUI 9.5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, like other Xiaomi smartphones, follows the same update procedure. Since it is an OTA rollout, users will get a notification to download MIUI 9.5. Simply tap "Yes" and follow the instructions.

After downloading the MIUI 9.5 file, tap "install" and complete the upgrade. Once the device reboots, it will have the latest version. But users need to make sure the device is connected to Wi-Fi as it can exhaust your daily data limit or incur data overages depending on your plan.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is a part of the MIUI 9.5 second batch rollout. Other smartphones, including Redmi Note 5A series, Mi Max 2, Mi 5, Redmi 4X, Mi 6, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX, Mi Note 3, Redmi Note 2, Redmi 3, Redmi 4 and other older models will get the new software by the end of April.

What's new in MIUI 9.5?

The change-log for MIUI 9.5 is extensive. But the key highlights include:

Revamped notifications center Bundled notifications One-finger gesture to expand notifications In-line replies Mi Apps must-have recommendations Revamped browser Quick-dial option in contacts Resume interrupted transfers without starting over Quick search options General bug fixes and optimizations

In addition to all this, Xiaomi is offering download links for Redmi Note 5 MIUI 9.5 Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM for those who want to flash the new ROM.

Stay tuned for more updates.